If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are far more demanding than others – with a some breeds perfect for first time owners.

Other pedigrees, however, have more demanding natures that mean that they should only be considered by experienced owners who have experience of training and keeping dogs.

So here are the breeds that first-timers should put at the top of their lists – and those they should avoid.

Labrador Retriever Starting with the best dogs for newbies. The most popular dog in the Britain is also a pretty good choice for a first time owner. The Labrador Retriever has the perfect combination of brains, beauty and friendliness. It should be noted though that they need regular exercise and don't like being left alone for long periods of time.

Poodle Poodles are incredibly intelligent dogs and have hypoallergenic coats - explaining their huge popularity around the world. They even come in three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - so there's guaranteed to be one to suit your home and lifestyle.

Papillon The Papillon is arguably the best small dog breed for new dog owners - particularly those with limited space. They are friendly and happy dogs, who are demonstrative and show very little aggression.

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Adaptable to city, country or suburban life, the Soft Coated Wheaten is medium-sized breed of dog that is more easygoing that many of their terrier cousins. They need a decent amount of daily exercise and make a great first-time dog for a family.