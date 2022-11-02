Old Kilpatrick food bank switches up the heat
Old Kilpatrick Food Parcels are welcoming anyone who needs shelter from the cold with its new “warm hub” which offers soup, hot water bottles, blankets, and somewhere “cosy” to visit. Founder of OKFP, Maureen Cummings, 55, is now determined to keep helping those in need and break down the stigma of asking for help.
She said: “I noticed people aren’t in a hurry to leave the food bank anymore. Due to perceived stigma, people used to quickly visit, collect their parcel and go but that has now changed. “They might have been embarrassed before and just wanted to leave but now they need the heat, there has been a big demand. “We been working hard to break down the stigma of our service and made it a welcoming safe space. We have never been busier. “Visitors can expect homemade soup, food specials and blankets, hot water bottles as well as cups of tea or coffee, the heating on and a warm welcome. “The place is really cosy. We leave jigsaw puzzles and other games on the tables as a reminder to people that you don’t need to be in a hurry to leave. “People can connect to the wifi or take a book. We had a family recently who stayed most of the day, Dad was working on his laptop and his wife joined some of the art classes while the son watched TV and played games. There is no time limit. Everyone is encouraged to visit if they need us. ”Very recently a couple who where in for a visit very generously agreed to pay our heating bill till the end of the year. We are so grateful”. Warm Hubs have been opening throughout the UK as fuel prices surge and contents of purses shrink due to the cost of living crisis. Warm Hubs are also known as Warm Banks.
Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/OldKilpatrickFoodParcels