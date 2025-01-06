Some dogs are naturally more naughty than others.Some dogs are naturally more naughty than others.
By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 17th Aug 2021, 15:14 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:08 GMT
These breeds can all make wonderful family pups but they may not always do exactly what they are told – and you certainly wouldn’t trust them with accessible food.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to a record high in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Some of the most adorable dogs are also the naughtiest, being more likely to steal food, chew on the furniture or dig up your flowerbeds.

Here are the 10 naughtiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter.

1. Beagle

They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A well-entertained Jack Russell Terrier who receives plenty of exercise and entertainment will be the perfect companion. Leave one alone for too long though and it will get bored - with every chance that it will go into full-on destruction mode.

2. Jack Russell Terrier

A well-entertained Jack Russell Terrier who receives plenty of exercise and entertainment will be the perfect companion. Leave one alone for too long though and it will get bored - with every chance that it will go into full-on destruction mode. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing.

3. Welsh Pembroke Corgi

They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Border Collies are so full of energy and intelligence that if they don't get enough stimulation they'll make their own entertainment - often in ways that their owners don't fully approve of. Basically, if they behave badly - it's your fault.

4. Border Collie

Border Collies are so full of energy and intelligence that if they don't get enough stimulation they'll make their own entertainment - often in ways that their owners don't fully approve of. Basically, if they behave badly - it's your fault. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

