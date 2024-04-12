If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

All types of dog also have a geographical history, having a country where they were first bred and developed – before spreading across the world and being recognised by kennel clubs.

Here are 11 breeds of dog that have Welsh heritage.

1 . Cardigan Welsh Corgi One of two Welsh Corgi breeds, the Cardigan Welsh Corgi is one of the oldest breeds of British dog. They are known for being fiercely loyal to their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sealyham Terrier A rare Welsh breed developed in the 19th century by Captain John Edwardes at Sealyham House, in Pembrokeshire, the Sealyham Terrier is now facing extinction - a far cry from its glory days after the First World War when it was associated with Hollywood stars and the British Royal Family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Old Welsh Grey Sheepdog Thought to now be extinct, the Old Welsh Grey Sheepdog looked similar to the Scottish Bearded Collie (pictured). The popularity of the Border Collie for herding livestock saw a sharp decline in the breed from the early 20th century. The last known examples of the breed lived in the Upper Towy Valley in the 1980s. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Pembroke Welsh Corgi Originally there was just a single breed of Corgi, but in 1935 two distinct breeds were officially recognised. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi was the favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales