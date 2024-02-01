All Sections
The Scottie dog is perhaps the most famous breed of Scottish pup, but plenty of others originally come from Scotland.

Native Scottish Dogs: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog first bred in Scotland - including the loving Golden Retriever 🐶

These dogs all have a proud Scottish heritage, having first been bred in the country.
By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:45 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

You might also want to consider where a dog was first bred – with many breeds native to Scotland currently on the Kennel Club’s ‘at risk’ register due to dwindling numbers.

So, here are 10 breeds of dog that have Scottish heritage.

Affectionately known as the Scottie Dog, the Scottish Terrier is one of a number of breeds of Terrier that come from the Highlands. They were originally used to hunt vermin on farms and crofts.

1. Scottish Terrier

One of the most popular and gregarious breeds of dog, the Golden Retriever was first bred by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish Highland estate in the late 19th century. It was bred to be a soft mouthed dog, meaning it would be able to collect felled birds without damaging them.

2. Golden Retriever

Widely regarded as the world's most intelligent dog breed, the Border Collie takes its name from the border between England and Scotland where it was first bred.

3. Border Collie

First bred in the 19th century to hunt red deer in the Scottish Highlands, the Scottish Deerhound is able to bring down an animal twice their size, but are typically gentle when it comes to humans.

4. Scottish Deerhound

