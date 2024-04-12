3 . Irish Water Spaniel

Holding the distinction of being the tallest of all the spaniels, the Irish Water Spaniel gots its name from its native country and its love of water - which has been used to great use over the years by those hunting waterfowl. It's easy to tell them apart from their newer American counterpart due to the tuft of frizzy hair on the top of its head. Photo: Canva/Getty Images