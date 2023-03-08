A new study has revealed which retro video games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.
The research, conducted by gaming site Solitaired, analysed data from popular technology trade-in site CeX to find which old video games will earn you the most money if you have them lying around at home.
They looked at the most valuable games for earlier generation consoles, including Nintendo's popular Gamecube which was released 22 years ago in 2001.
And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.
Here are the Xbox games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.
1. Gadget Racers
The GameCube title that could earn you the most money is Gadget Racers, with a trade-in value of £312. This vibrant arcade racer game, which was released in Europe in 2003, offers up to 100 different cars to choose from as well as many vehicle customisation options.
Photo: Contributed
2. Kirby Air Ride
The second most valuable game is Kirby Air Ride, which could sell for up to £162. The game features Super Mario character Kirby, in its first ever racing game, and was the first ever GameCube title to support LAN play for up to four players.
Photo: Contributed
3. Frogger Beyond
Frogger Beyond ties for the second most valuable GameCube title, with a trade-in value of £162. The loveable amphibian was first developed by Konami in 1981, with ‘Frogger Beyond’ being one of many sequels to the original game.
Photo: Contributed
4. Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness
Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is the fourth most valuable at a trade in value of £152. This successor to ‘Pokémon Colosseum’ was released exclusively on the GameCube and requires players to capture and battle Shadow Pokémon in the Orre region.
Photo: Contributed