One of the most treasured animals on the planet, cats have been thought to bring good luck for centuries and have been worshipped for just as long.
However, ensuring your home is the right environment to bring a cat into is pivotal - though if you have just adopted a cat, it is easy to see why you’re already obsessed! They are beautiful.
Some people get so besotted with their kitty cat that they end up with another, with reports the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats.
Cats are extremely different in personality and with each kitty comes their very own needs and cute little features, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.
Here are the most popular cat breeds in the UK in 2024.