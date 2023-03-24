All Sections
Are you looking for a playful cat breed for your home?

Most playful cat breed 2023: 10 beautiful breeds of cat that are full of energy - including the Bengal cat breed

Here are 10 of the most energetic and cute cats that will love to zoom about your home.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT

As most cat owners will tell you, once you have been in the company of these loving animals, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Beautiful Bengal Cat Breed: 10 fascinating facts about the cutest breed of cat - the Bengal

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

Big fluffy cats: Here are the 10 gorgeous cat breeds that have the most fur

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

Tiny cute cuddly cat: 10 small breeds of cat that look like beautiful gorgeous kittens into adulthood

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run!

1. Japanese Bobcat

The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

A gentle giant, the Maine Coon still possesses great intelligence, and enjoy playing to ensure they stay stimulated.

2. Maine Coon

A gentle giant, the Maine Coon still possesses great intelligence, and enjoy playing to ensure they stay stimulated. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Want a cool, calm and collected cat? Then the Bengal is probably not for you. These adorable cats are very curious, agile, intelligent and incredibly fond of playtime.

3. Bengal

Want a cool, calm and collected cat? Then the Bengal is probably not for you. These adorable cats are very curious, agile, intelligent and incredibly fond of playtime. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With their small bodies and little legs, the Munchkin cat is a speedster that is lovable in nature, incredibly sociable and friendly.

4. Munchkin

With their small bodies and little legs, the Munchkin cat is a speedster that is lovable in nature, incredibly sociable and friendly. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

