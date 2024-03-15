Here are the world's 10 most popular cat breeds. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.Here are the world's 10 most popular cat breeds. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.
Here are the world's 10 most popular cat breeds. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro.

Most Luxury Cat Breed 2024: Here are 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that are the world's most luxurious cats - including the cute British Shorthair

Here are 10 cute kittens and cats are currently the most popular across the globe in 2024.
By Graham Falk
Published 2nd Jun 2022, 16:31 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 14:16 GMT

It is easy to understand why cats are so extremely popular, with their cute bean-toe like paws and fluffy little bodies, cats have an amazing personality and find into the home seamlessly in many cases.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

The American Bobtail cat is strong and sturdy, yet loving and initiative. They are the type of feline friend who will always lend an ear.

1. American Bobtail

The American Bobtail cat is strong and sturdy, yet loving and initiative. They are the type of feline friend who will always lend an ear. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Often seen having a snooze, the British shorthair enjoys its lounge time. Friendly and affectionate, their thick, soft fur and adorable eyes make them a favourite of many households.

2. British Shorthair

Often seen having a snooze, the British shorthair enjoys its lounge time. Friendly and affectionate, their thick, soft fur and adorable eyes make them a favourite of many households. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.

3. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too.

4. Balinese

Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page