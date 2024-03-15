It is easy to understand why cats are so extremely popular, with their cute bean-toe like paws and fluffy little bodies, cats have an amazing personality and find into the home seamlessly in many cases.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

1 . American Bobtail The American Bobtail cat is strong and sturdy, yet loving and initiative. They are the type of feline friend who will always lend an ear.

2 . British Shorthair Often seen having a snooze, the British shorthair enjoys its lounge time. Friendly and affectionate, their thick, soft fur and adorable eyes make them a favourite of many households.

3 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.