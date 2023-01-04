News you can trust since 1817
Most Loyal Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most dedicated cat breeds and cute kittens

Here are the 10 most loyal breeds of beautiful cat.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Cats owners will agree, but once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. American Bobcat

Believe it or not, but despite their 'wild' appearance, the American Bobcat breed are one of the most loving and affectionate cat breeds in the world. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Abyssinian

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Chartreux

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Birman

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats