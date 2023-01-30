Most Cool Cat Names 2023: Here are the 10 popular names for cute boy cats
Need a name for your new pet cat? Here are the 10 most popular names for cute boy cats in 2023.
The humble Tom Cat, they love cuddles, Dreamies and, most of all, 16-hour long snoozes – it’s no wonder cats are adored by many households across the world.
Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with many families realising once they live in the company of a cat, it’s was virtually impossible not to be obsessed.
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.