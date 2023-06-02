All Sections
These cats are full of energy. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProThese cats are full of energy. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Most Energetic Cats: 10 playful breeds of cute cat that love to interact with their owners

These 10 adorable cats breeds are full of energy and love to play.
By Graham Falk
Published 28th Jun 2022, 17:55 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:44 BST

As most cat owners will tell you, once you have been in the company of these loving animals, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Devon Rex breed loves getting into mischief, and is often found burning off its boundless energy by getting into as much of it as they can!

1. Devon Rex

The Devon Rex breed loves getting into mischief, and is often found burning off its boundless energy by getting into as much of it as they can! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run!

2. Japanese Bobcat

The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Want a cool, calm and collected cat? Then the Bengal is probably not for you. These adorable cats are very curious, agile, intelligent and incredibly fond of playtime.

3. Bengal

Want a cool, calm and collected cat? Then the Bengal is probably not for you. These adorable cats are very curious, agile, intelligent and incredibly fond of playtime. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With their small bodies and little legs, the Munchkin cat is a speedster that is lovable in nature, incredibly sociable and friendly.

4. Munchkin

With their small bodies and little legs, the Munchkin cat is a speedster that is lovable in nature, incredibly sociable and friendly. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

