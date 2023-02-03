Here is how to know if your cute pet cat loves you as much as you love them.

Well cats are often seen as independent thinkers and lovers of the 16-hour snooze, there are many adorable cat breeds that are incredibly affectionate and thrive off human interaction.

And for owners, a loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Cats eye contact gives away a lot Cats often find eye contact threatening, so if they hold eye contact with you, they feel safe. If they slowly blink at you - this is a sign of love. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Meowing Did you know, cats don't actually meow to each other, only their human owners? They use it more or less solely to communicate with us, and much like humans - they won't speak if they don't like you! So meowing can be a sign of love and friendly behaviour. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . When they bite you... They do say love hurts - but this one is more like a pinch. Kittens and cats often show affection by play - which includes biting. For the owners, these sharp teeth can hurt, but try not to react badly, as your cat could become confused, try and avert the attention elsewhere instead. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . When they groom you... If your cute cat likes to groom you, this is a good sign they love you. They are seeing you as part of their family! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales