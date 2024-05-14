Dunkeld House Hotel

The package includes food, accommodation and use of the spa

Tartan is optional, when it comes to yoga gear at a new retreat at DunkeldHouse Hotel.

After the success of the same event at other Crerar Hotels, this four-star destination has invited the Kilted Yogi – aka Finlay Wilson, who created the viral 2017 video, which features him practising this art in a kilt – and his equally flexible yoga teacher partner, Alan Lambie, along to offer a relaxing wellness getaway that will run from June 21 to 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Dunkeld is also special to me as this is where I first started doing yoga, so it is wonderful to come full circle and be hosting this retreat,” says Wilson.

The package will include daily yoga sessions, accommodation for two nights, all meals, access to their spa and leisure facilities, a silent walk guide, bike hire and an Ishga spa gift.