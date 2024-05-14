Kilted Yogi hosts weekend yoga retreat at Dunkeld House Hotel
Tartan is optional, when it comes to yoga gear at a new retreat at DunkeldHouse Hotel.
After the success of the same event at other Crerar Hotels, this four-star destination has invited the Kilted Yogi – aka Finlay Wilson, who created the viral 2017 video, which features him practising this art in a kilt – and his equally flexible yoga teacher partner, Alan Lambie, along to offer a relaxing wellness getaway that will run from June 21 to 23.
“Dunkeld is also special to me as this is where I first started doing yoga, so it is wonderful to come full circle and be hosting this retreat,” says Wilson.
The package will include daily yoga sessions, accommodation for two nights, all meals, access to their spa and leisure facilities, a silent walk guide, bike hire and an Ishga spa gift.
Prices start from £830 per room based on two adults in a Superior Double. To book, email [email protected]
