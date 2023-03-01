1 . Japanese Knotweed

The Japanese knotweed is one of the most invasive plants. It has bamboo-like stems and clusters of small white flowers which can cause significant damage to property and infrastructure. It is difficult to eradicate once established, making it even more important to avoid in your garden. If you’ve spotted the Japanese knotweed growing in your garden, it’s important to get professional help to remove it, as even the smallest piece of stem left in the ground can regrow. If you’re selling a property, make sure to get a professional survey done by an RICS surveyor. This will help protect you from any legal action from buyers if knotweed is later discovered on the property. Fines for the Japanese knotweed can go up to £34,000, but a recent lawsuit against a seller whose property had the plant came to £200,000. So, it’s essential to be cautious when it comes to this criminal plant!

Photo: Canva/Getty Images