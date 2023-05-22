Hyper Dogs: Here are the 10 most energetic breeds of adorable dog that need lots of exercise - including the loving Beagle 🐕
If you are looking for a pup that won’t let you lie on the couch for long then these are the dog breeds that love nothing more than a good walk.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – UK Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared with no sign of slowing.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.
For many of us, a dog is a great way to make sure we get exercise and certain breeds are perfect for getting you out and about – in fact, if you’re not prepared for several long walks a day some dogs shouldn't even be a consideration.
Here are the 10 fittest breeds of dog that will never turn down a walk, according to the American Kennel Club.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Read more:
Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador