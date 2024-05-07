Does my cat love me? It is a question many of us cat lovers have pondered many a time. But what are the key signs that they definitely do?

Lucky, there are many signs that indicate a cat loves you and we have all the key signs here to ensure you are sharing the love with your furry friend.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Head boops One of the more well known signs of affection, cats mark their territory using the scent glands on their cheeks and head. When they head butt (or head boop!) against you, they are saying you are theirs. How lovely.

2 . Cat chat Cats don't actually meow to each other, only their human owners - they use it more or less solely to communicate with us, and much like humans - they won't speak if they don't like you! So meowing can be a sign of love and friendly behaviour.

3 . Cats tail A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they are feeling. But if the tail is up high, it means they like you!

4 . When your cat sleeps with you Cats do not like to feel vulnerable, so if they are sleeping alongside you, on your lap or just around you - they love you and feel comfortable around you.