Want to keep your cat cool this summer? Try these 9 expert tips. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Want to keep your cat cool this summer? Try these 9 expert tips. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

How To Keep Your Cat Cool In The Sun: 9 of the best ways to cat your gorgeous cat cool in warm weather

Here are 9 ways you can keep your pet cat cool in the sun as temperatures begin to soar.

By Graham Falk
Published 10th Aug 2022, 13:27 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

It has been a real sunny past few weeks across Britain hasn’t it?

Thank fully our friends at PetSafe have helped us put together some expert tips for owners of Scotland's 785,000 cats on how to help them stay hydrated and healthy as temperatures soar.

While a nice summers day is definitely welcome in Scotland – it makes a change from the rain! – we can all ensure that our furry four-legged friends don’t get too warm and are able to cope when the temperatures continue to increase.

Does your house have a gorgeous kitty cat that needs to be kept cool in the summer heat? Then read these 9 experts tips which are sure to help.

If your cat likes to drink out of a dripping tap, leave one on for her. Cats are really sensitive to the taste of water. Most prefer it to be fresh and moving because it's easier for them to find and hear than still water. It’s also more refreshing and tastes better than water that has been sitting in a bowl.

1. Let the tap drip

If your cat likes to drink out of a dripping tap, leave one on for her. Cats are really sensitive to the taste of water. Most prefer it to be fresh and moving because it's easier for them to find and hear than still water. It's also more refreshing and tastes better than water that has been sitting in a bowl.

Kibble provides very little moisture, so introducing wet food is a really easy way to improve your cat’s hydration. Every time you add some – whether that’s water or a broth, toppers, mixer, or even a creamy treat - you’re improving her health and they’re a great way to smooth the transition from dry food.

2. Add moisture to their food

Kibble provides very little moisture, so introducing wet food is a really easy way to improve your cat's hydration. Every time you add some – whether that's water or a broth, toppers, mixer, or even a creamy treat - you're improving her health and they're a great way to smooth the transition from dry food.

In order to get your cat drinking more, try out different bowls. Alternatively, have them all out at the same time and see which one they enjoys drinking out of most.

3. Try some different bowls

In order to get your cat drinking more, try out different bowls. Alternatively, have them all out at the same time and see which one they enjoys drinking out of most.

Are they unable to resist a Dreamie, or similar treat? Put them in ice and feed it to them - they will help them keep cool.

4. Give them treats - iced

Are they unable to resist a Dreamie, or similar treat? Put them in ice and feed it to them - they will help them keep cool.

