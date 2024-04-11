There can be no doubt that cats are on of the most worshipped animals on the planet.

The average cat owner actually reportedly owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

1 . Maine Coon Tough, chunky and instantly recognisable, the Maine Coon breed can occasionally have generic health conditions, although they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Siamese The oldest cat to have ever lived was a Siamese cat at an astonishing 30 years old! However, generally a healthy breed, they often live up to 13 years old. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Balinese The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Singapura The Singapura is the world's smallest cat breeds - but are extremely healthy, living up to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales