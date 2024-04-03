It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats? It is really no surprise that so many of these households become so easily obsessed with these beautiful animals.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.
1. Burmese
An average lifespan for a Burmese cat is between 16 to 18 years. These cats are energetic, often playful and make for great household companions. A very friendly breed indeed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
2. Ragdoll
The Ragdoll breed is said to be healthy, though they can suffer from issues with their bladder and kidney stones. Despite this, the Ragdool can often outlive many other breeds, with a lifespan of 15 years on average. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
3. American Shorthair
Easygoing, energetic and playful, the American Shorthair is a breed seen in many households across the globe. A mostly health breed, they can live for as long as 15 to 20 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
4. Bombay
With a look like a miniature panther, it's easy to see why Bombay cats hold such popularity. These muscular cats can live anywhere between 12 to 16 years on average. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro