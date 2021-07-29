Here are the 11 breeds of adorable dog most likely to be crowned Best in Show
If you are looking to enter the world of dog shows then these are the pups that have a long history of success.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.
If you are looking to get involved in the competitive world of dogs shows, however, there are certain breeds that are tried and tested rosette winners.
Here are the 10 most successful breeds of all time at the world’s greatest dog show – Crufts.
Read more