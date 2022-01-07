A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Springer Spaniel then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Springer Spaniel.

Here are their top 10 Springer Spaniel names.

1. Jasper Jasper tops the table when it comes to Springer Spaniel names. It's a name thought to have originated in Persia, and means 'treasurer'.

2. Max Second spot for names popular with Springer Spaniel owners goes to Max. It's short for Maximilian, a German name meaing 'greatest'.

3. Luna The most popular dog name in the UK across all breeds is also one of the top choices for Springer Spaniels. Luna is a Latin name meaning 'moon'.

4. Willow Willow is the fourth most popular name for Springers. It's an English name related to the tree and means 'freedom'.