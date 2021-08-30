A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes which mean that they need a little extra looking after, including some dogs that are predisposed to putting on weight and becoming unhealthy.

These dogs just don’t know when they are full, so careful portion control, ensuring they aren’t able to steal food, and regular weigh-ins are key to them living long and healthy lives.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more

1. Beagle The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Dachshund Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Labrador Retriever Shameless food thieves, Lanrador Retrievers will literally eat until they are ill. They actually have a gene that prevents their brain from registering they are full - so it's not their fault they are hungry again 30 seconds after their dinner. It means that Lab owners need to constantly monitor their food intake to avoid health problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is a wonderful dog for those with smaller homes but they will eat anything and everything they find. Due to their small stature and body shape, just a few extra pounds can cause them problems, so best not to overdo the treats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales