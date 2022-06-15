Have you introduced a new kitty cat to your family? Here are some of the world's most popular names for a male cat. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro.

Handsome boy cats: 10 of the most popular male cat names for beautiful and stunning cats in 2022 🐱

Need a cute name for your new furry friend? Here are the 10 most popular names for a male cat in 2022.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 8:49 am

With their loving head boops, independent nature and cute little nodes, cats are adored by many households across the world.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with many families realising once they live in the company of a cat, it’s was virtually impossible not be obsessed.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Loki

Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

2. Leo

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!

3. Charlie

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.”

4. Milo

The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved."

