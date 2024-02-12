Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds of dog can be very useful to protect your family and home, as well as being a great pets and companions.

Meanwhile, other types of canine are just no good at being guard dogs – lacking the territorialism, courage and alertness required.

Of course there are always exceptions, but in general these are the 10 breeds of dog you should – and shouldn’t – trust to guard your house.

Read more

1 . Rottweiler A breed that sometimes get a bad reputation for being aggressive, a well-bred Rottweiler will only show aggression when it, its home or its family are under threat. When not on guard dog duty they are calm, confident, loving and playful. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . German Shepherd Starting with the breeds that make the best guard dogs and the king of canine protectors. There's a reason that German Shepherds are popular with the police and army - they are alert, fast, strong, and make great guard dogs. The popular breed - they are a regular in the annual top 10 favourite UK dogs list - are also affectionate and great with kids. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Akita Originally from Japan, where they are venerated as family protectors, the Akita's extreme vigilance and distrust of strangers means they can be trusted to keep your safe. They are also playful and love human companionship. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier Another hugely popular choice in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales