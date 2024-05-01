Here are 10 names that are the most popular for female cat breeds. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 names that are the most popular for female cat breeds. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Girl Cat Names 2024: Here are 10 of the most popular cat names for a female kitty cat

Here are the 10 most popular names for a female cat in 2024.

By Graham Falk
Published 7th Jun 2022, 10:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 14:11 BST

Have you recently welcomed a new cat into the home and are looking for the perfect name to give to your furry friend?

Naming your new best friend can be one of the most important and vital things to do when adopting a new cat. Did you know that it is reported the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names, according to popular cat website supakit.

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman. An undeniably cute name too.

1. Nala

Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

2. Willow

Another name with Bible links is Lola. It is a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning "sorrows", taken from one of the titles of the Virgin Mary: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, or Our Lady of Sorrows.

3. Lola

Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

4. Loki

