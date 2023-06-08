All Sections
These are the 10 most sociable breeds of dog that love making new human and canine friends.These are the 10 most sociable breeds of dog that love making new human and canine friends.
Friendly Dogs: 10 most sociable breeds of pedigree dog who get on with everyone - including Labradors 🐶

With demand for pups remaining high post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dog that will get on well with pretty much everybody.
By David Hepburn
Published 30th Jul 2021, 12:54 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged in the last couple of years, with a record increase in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs wary of strangers and happiest staying at home with their family.

Others are happy to get on with everybody – both human and canine – and thrive on meeting new people and making new friends.

Here are 10 of the most sociable breeds of dog, according to data from the American Kennel Club.

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK for good reason - it has a wonderfully sociable temperament. In fact, a potential problem with Labradors is that they love people too much, finding it difficult to keep their distance if somebody is scared of dogs.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK for good reason - it has a wonderfully sociable temperament. In fact, a potential problem with Labradors is that they love people too much, finding it difficult to keep their distance if somebody is scared of dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

All three sizes of Poodle - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are equally sociable. In fact, the only way to make a Poodle more sociable is by breeding it with a Labrador or Golden Retriever, creating the super-sociable Labradoodle and Goldendoodle.

2. Poodle

All three sizes of Poodle - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are equally sociable. In fact, the only way to make a Poodle more sociable is by breeding it with a Labrador or Golden Retriever, creating the super-sociable Labradoodle and Goldendoodle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

It's not just humans and other dogs that the Pug enjoys socialising with. These tiny characters are well known for getting on with lots of other animals - even cats.

3. Pug

It's not just humans and other dogs that the Pug enjoys socialising with. These tiny characters are well known for getting on with lots of other animals - even cats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

French Bulldogs are so sociable they'll often greet a stranger like an old friend, while visitors to their house will receive plenty of loving attention.

4. French Bulldog

French Bulldogs are so sociable they'll often greet a stranger like an old friend, while visitors to their house will receive plenty of loving attention. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

