For Sale: Main Door, ground and garden apartment in Hillside Street, Edinburgh

Immaculately presented four bedroom, two bathroom main door apartment split over two levels.
Occupying the ground and garden levels of an original Edinburgh tenement on a peaceful
residential street in the Hillside area of the city. This light-filled property has recently been the
subject of an extensive renovation, which sought to combine its rich historical context with
sensitive modern interventions and details. Boasting a richly creative interior design specification,
showcasing key original features such as intricate cornice work, original window shutters, stripped
pine doors and an expansive bay window to their best effect alongside a brand new log burning
fire at the heart of the home in a refurbished original fireplace. The master bedroom, with walk-in
wardrobe, opens out to a private courtyard with ample space for outdoor seating and dining. The
property also has access to a large sun-filled back garden. It is in a highly sought-after city centre
location located at the east end of the New Town. Its proximity to the many open green spaces
of the area as well as being in walking distance of the city’s business and financial districts;
abundant shopping establishments, boutiques and bars will make a wonderful home for families or
professionals seeking spacious accommodation in a central location.
7 Hillside Street is on the market for offers over £595,000; contact Fraser Brooks & Co
www.espc.com/property/7-hillsidestreet-edinburgh-eh7-5hd-/36032934