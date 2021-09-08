For Sale: Main Door, ground and garden apartment in Hillside Street, Edinburgh

Immaculately presented four bedroom, two bathroom main door apartment split over two levels.

Occupying the ground and garden levels of an original Edinburgh tenement on a peaceful

residential street in the Hillside area of the city. This light-filled property has recently been the

subject of an extensive renovation, which sought to combine its rich historical context with

sensitive modern interventions and details. Boasting a richly creative interior design specification,

showcasing key original features such as intricate cornice work, original window shutters, stripped

pine doors and an expansive bay window to their best effect alongside a brand new log burning

fire at the heart of the home in a refurbished original fireplace. The master bedroom, with walk-in

wardrobe, opens out to a private courtyard with ample space for outdoor seating and dining. The

property also has access to a large sun-filled back garden. It is in a highly sought-after city centre

location located at the east end of the New Town. Its proximity to the many open green spaces

of the area as well as being in walking distance of the city’s business and financial districts;

abundant shopping establishments, boutiques and bars will make a wonderful home for families or

professionals seeking spacious accommodation in a central location.

7 Hillside Street is on the market for offers over £595,000; contact Fraser Brooks & Co

www.espc.com/property/7-hillsidestreet-edinburgh-eh7-5hd-/36032934

1. Lounge Lounge Photo: Stephen Lister Photo Sales

2. Hillside Street maindoor apartment Photo: Stephen Lister Photo Sales

3. Lounge Light and airy with original working shutters Photo: Stephen Lister Photo Sales

4. Lounge Original features Photo: Stephen Lister Photo Sales