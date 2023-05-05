All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
1 hour ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
16 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
16 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
19 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
Some dogs just aren't suited for living in a flat or apartment.Some dogs just aren't suited for living in a flat or apartment.
Some dogs just aren't suited for living in a flat or apartment.

Flat Unfriendly Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog best avoided by city apartment dwellers - including the loving Beagle 🐶

Living in a small flat or apartment doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t welcome a pet dog into your home – but there are certain breeds that simply can’t be expected to flourish in such an environment.

By David Hepburn
Published 12th Jan 2022, 11:04 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:25 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

Of course, there are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Before setting your heart on a particular breed it’s important to think what type of dog will work best with your lifestyle and living arrangements.

For those of us that live in flats or apartments in cities – often with no direct access to a private garden – this means that certain breeds should be at the top of your wishlist.

Meanwhile, for a variety of reasons, there are others you should avoid, for their own good and yours.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least suited to apartment living.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

The Beagle needs regular outdoor time throughout the day, otherwise this easily-bored breed has a tendency to bark, howl and become destructive. Your neighbours will thank you for not welcoming a Beagle into your flat.

1. Beagle

The Beagle needs regular outdoor time throughout the day, otherwise this easily-bored breed has a tendency to bark, howl and become destructive. Your neighbours will thank you for not welcoming a Beagle into your flat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The enormous Saint Bernard can tip the scales at up to 180 pounds, so it's pretty obvious that they're not suited to living in close confines. As well as needing space to stretch out in, this dog's thick fur can get quite smelly - a particular problem when it's impossible to espape the doggy odour.

2. Saint Bernard

The enormous Saint Bernard can tip the scales at up to 180 pounds, so it's pretty obvious that they're not suited to living in close confines. As well as needing space to stretch out in, this dog's thick fur can get quite smelly - a particular problem when it's impossible to espape the doggy odour. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd was actually first bred in America to herd animals in vast ranches in the middle of nowhere. A small city flat couldn't be further away from their natural environment and may even make this most friendly of breeds turn aggressive.

3. Australian Shepherd

Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd was actually first bred in America to herd animals in vast ranches in the middle of nowhere. A small city flat couldn't be further away from their natural environment and may even make this most friendly of breeds turn aggressive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another energetic dog, if the spotty Dalmation doesn't get all three of its essentials - space, company and stimulation - they will take it out on your furniture and anything else they can get their paws on.

4. Dalmation

Another energetic dog, if the spotty Dalmation doesn't get all three of its essentials - space, company and stimulation - they will take it out on your furniture and anything else they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook