Just when we need a health boost more than ever, the Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival is making a return to the Assembly Rooms on May 7 and 8.

It’s the fourth of these annual events, which are organised by book publisher, Hachette, and have been on pause since 2020 due to Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As with previous years, there will be a blend of talks, workshops, healthy food and cookery demos, fitness classes and a Wellness Lounge, which will showcase products and treatments.

The Kilted Yogi Pic: Nick Mailer

On Saturday May 7, highlights are a Disco Barre class - Scotland’s first, according to the organisers - with teacher Sophie Ritchie, yoga with Finlay Wilson, aka The Kilted Yogi, and, if you have some steam to let off, a number of Boxing for Beginners sessions from Port O’Leith Boxing Gym.

Talks that day in the Learning Zone include How to Look After Your Gut with Mary Cotter; Manage Your Mental Health with Dr Emma Hepburn and Poppy Jamie, and A Manifesto for the Menopause with author, Sam Baker. There’s also Long Covid: The Facts, which will be hosted by clinical lecturer in infectious disease, Dr Janet Scott.

Sunday has even more of a focus on mental health, to suit this event’s Edinburgh-based charity partner, Health in Mind. There are four yoga classes, CaveFit HIIT sessions, as well as guided meditation, The Compassion Salon with Professor Paul Gilbert and How to Stay Sane in an Online World.

Day tickets start from £40, which includes all day access, Main Stage and Learning Zone talks, the classes (bookable on the day), and access to the Wellness Lounge.

Dr Emma Hepburn Pic:Chris Close

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.