Carlo Carozzi of The Peruvian

It seems like the big wheel has only just been packed away, when it’s time to assemble it again.

UniqueAssembly’s festiv e scrum that is Edinburgh Christmas is back, from November 17 2023 to January 6 2024. This year, they’ll have 80 stall holders spread across East Princes Street Gardens and George Street. We spoke to a few of the independent traders about what to expect.

Jo Doherty of Mac Love

“Feeling like we can offer joy to people at this time of the year is a great honour to us. Edinburgh’s Christmas markets always brings a smile to people's faces. I'm a Christmas lover too but it's hard being away from my family.

It’s great for independent traders to get a slot as it is a platform for building your business. It's a lot of hard work but opportunities like this make the hard work feel worthwhile.

We are bringing something different from our usual fare; empanadas and baguettes filled with pulled pork and beef brisket. Empanadas are popular throughout South America and for the Christmas market we decided that meaty baguettes with a Peruvian twist would be a perfect fit with a mug of Peruvian mulled wine. That’s based on chicha morada, a popular drink in Peru made with purple corn and mixed spices.

I love that the market brings people together over the Christmas period and is a central point for friends and family to catch up in a festive atmosphere. I’m not worried about the cold. I wear shorts every year from about March to late October so I think a pair of trousers will be fine.

Great Glen Distillery's Adam Dwyer (L) & Daniel Campbell (R)

For Christmas, I hope to get a panettone. They’re very popular in Peru at Christmas and remind me of home”.

Jamie Brown of Eyemouth-based piemaker Jarvis Pickle

“We're predominantly a wholesaler to pubs and shops but we've grown our business alongside various festivals in Edinburgh. This feels like an organic progression, as giving locals and tourists a heart-warming meal is why all chefs/cooks do what they do. Independent traders are best placed to showcase our European Christmas Market culture. Edinburgh's Christmas is an international destination, and Scotland is all about food and drink – we're here to celebrate that.

We’re offering a British Pie Awards Silver Medal winning Christmas Pie. It’s a Christmas dinner in a pie, including mum's cranberry sauce. There are also classics like Beef and Ale using Innis & Gunn beer and of course plant-based options for vegans.

As far as the season goes, I'm a Grinch, although my partner and her family have been working hard to convert me to this Christmas cheer thing. Mind you, I love food and for me the celebration is all about food”.

Jo Doherty of Dundee’s Mac Love

“The market buzz brings people together, and spreads joy which is what Mac Love is all about. Our bestseller will be Bacon Mac n Cheese loaded with crispy bacon, basil pesto, and Parmesan. It sells out very quickly.

We're geared up with layers, hot drinks, and a positive attitude to keep both ourselves and our customers warm and happy. It's a wonderful platform for small businesses to connect with the community and offer something special amidst larger commercial vendors.

I’m definitely a Christmas lover. I adore the cosy atmosphere and seeing smiles on people's faces. The only downside is the frenzy that shopping can bring. At the market, I admire the local artisans' stalls – there's something magical about their unique crafts and the passion they put into each piece. For Christmas, I'd love a set of artisanal cheeses and I never say no to a good jar of local honey”.

Adam Dwyer, director and head distiller at Great Glen Distillery

“Securing a slot at the Edinburgh Christmas market is an amazing opportunity for an independent craft gin distillery from the Highlands. It offers a unique platform to gain brand recognition. We also want to network to seek new business opportunities and hopefully gain valuable social media exposure.

At the heart of our menu are our award-winning gins, carefully handcrafted at Loch Ness. They illustrate the essence of our area and our distillery. We offer visitors a taste of our unique, high-quality flavours, setting us apart from other distilleries. Alongside these, we have a range of Great Glen merchandise connecting customers to the Highlands.

Our star attraction is our famous hot mulled gin. It’s a winter delight and has consistently been a sell-out hit every year. This unique offering has broad appeal, even to those who might not consider themselves gin enthusiasts. The aromatic spices make it a must-try.

I'm a Christmas lover, I absolutely love the festive atmosphere, especially in Edinburgh. The smell of mouth-watering foods and the decorations definitely get me in the mood. However, the time of year can be quite challenging in terms of working hours and the stress of catering to the holiday rush. But overall the joy it brings to people's lives outweighs the challenges.

As a foodie, it's hard to pick a single favourite stall. From the German sausages to the various mulled drink stalls, each one brings its own unique flavour and experience. The diversity is what makes it so special.