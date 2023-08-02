All Sections
Some of the fun and quirky experiences you can enjoy on a rainy Edinburgh day.Some of the fun and quirky experiences you can enjoy on a rainy Edinburgh day.
Edinburgh Rainy Day Activities: Here are 11 fun and quirky things to do in the Capital in August during wet weather

It may be summer but the Scottish weather is as variable as ever, with rain forecast for much of the next week.
By David Hepburn
Published 14th May 2021, 16:49 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST

With all the festivals set to run in Edinburgh throughout August, there’s no shortage of things to do in the city.

But there’s much more to Edinburgh that the annual feast of culture, with many of the biggest and most interesting attractions open year-round.

So, if you find yourself looking for something fun to do, here are 11 options to keep you and the family entertained during wet weekends and holidays.

One of the many interactive exhibits at the National Museum of Scotland lets you compare your weight with that of an array of animals. Are you the same size as an emperor penguin or a giant anteater? If you're the same weight as a walrus then the scales must be broken.

1. Find out what animal weighs the same as you

One of the many interactive exhibits at the National Museum of Scotland lets you compare your weight with that of an array of animals. Are you the same size as an emperor penguin or a giant anteater? If you're the same weight as a walrus then the scales must be broken. Photo: Canva

Last year the ShowDome auditorium at Dynamic Earth was transformed into a fully digital state-of-the-art planetarium. Visitors can sit back and enjoy a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back.

2. Take a trip into outer space

Last year the ShowDome auditorium at Dynamic Earth was transformed into a fully digital state-of-the-art planetarium. Visitors can sit back and enjoy a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back. Photo: Canva

While you might get soggy seeing Edinburgh Zoo's new giraffes, their superstar giant pandas are blessedly indoor-dwelling.

3. Visit Yang Guang and Tian Tian

While you might get soggy seeing Edinburgh Zoo's new giraffes, their superstar giant pandas are blessedly indoor-dwelling. Photo: Canva

The Real Mary King’s Close is one of the most haunted places in Scotland, with ghost sightings dating back to 1685. The attraction will be reopening on May 22, with costumed guides regaling you with fascinating tales of plague, pestilence, murder and intrigue.

4. See a ghost (maybe)

The Real Mary King’s Close is one of the most haunted places in Scotland, with ghost sightings dating back to 1685. The attraction will be reopening on May 22, with costumed guides regaling you with fascinating tales of plague, pestilence, murder and intrigue. Photo: Canva

