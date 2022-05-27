When it comes to toilet training some breeds are far more biddable than others.

Easy To Toilet Train Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are a breeze to house break - including the loving Labrador 🐶

If you value your carpets then these are the pups that will take their business outside with little effort.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:17 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring that their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowning to go outside to relieve themselves.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest to house train.

Read more:

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to cling to their owners like glue including the loving Labrador Retriever

1. Australian Shepherd

A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Border Collie

It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Bichon Frise

Crate training is particularly effective with the cute Bichon Frise - creating a safe space for your pup that it will want to keep dry and clean.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Boston Terrier

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter