Many dogs aren't merely pets - they also carry out important jobs for their handlers.

Dogs With Jobs: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of adorable working dog - including the loyal German Shepherd 🐶

Demand for pups has soared, but not all dog breeds are simply beloved pets – many carry out a range of important jobs.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Jul 2021, 17:04 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 14:35 BST

It’s been a boom time for pets over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.

There are a huge number of pedigree dogs – 221 to be exact – along with numerous crossbreeds, and some of them have a very particular set of skills that make them very useful to fulfil certain tasks.

From army and police dogs, to sight and hearing dogs, they help make all our lives better.

And for those looking for a puppy, they can also make wonderful family pets, with a great combination of intelligence and empathy.

Here are the 10 most useful breeds of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

The UK's favourite dog is more than just a pretty face. Originally used by hunters to retrieve game, Labradors still carry out this task as gun dogs, but are also popular as service dogs, guide dogs and hearing dogs.

1. Labrador Retriever

The UK's favourite dog is more than just a pretty face. Originally used by hunters to retrieve game, Labradors still carry out this task as gun dogs, but are also popular as service dogs, guide dogs and hearing dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

It would perhaps be quicker to list the jobs a German Shepherd can't do. They are the ultimate in working dog, used by the army and police, as therapy dogs, in airports to sniff out drugs, as guard dogs, for personal protection, and numerous other tasks.

2. German Shepherd

It would perhaps be quicker to list the jobs a German Shepherd can't do. They are the ultimate in working dog, used by the army and police, as therapy dogs, in airports to sniff out drugs, as guard dogs, for personal protection, and numerous other tasks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Perhaps the ultimate guard dog, the Rottweiler has been used for this purpose since ancient Rome, but isn't a one trick pony. This breed also make wonderful customs, military and police dogs - while they have a softer side perfect for a therapy dog.

3. Rottweiler

Perhaps the ultimate guard dog, the Rottweiler has been used for this purpose since ancient Rome, but isn't a one trick pony. This breed also make wonderful customs, military and police dogs - while they have a softer side perfect for a therapy dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Belgian Malinois is one of the world's best search and resue dogs. They are also very agile and can turn their paw to the canine sport of flyball.

4. Belgian Malinois

The Belgian Malinois is one of the world's best search and resue dogs. They are also very agile and can turn their paw to the canine sport of flyball. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

