Some of the UK's most popular dogs have very different attributes.

With so many different dog breeds that come in all shapes and sizes, finding which breed will be your perfect companion can be a tricky business.

After all, you are committing to taking care of them and welcoming them into your home - and they will be dependent on you for their entire life.

To help owners find their pawfect match, Lorna Winter, Director of the UK Dog Behaviour and Training Charter and co-founder of puppy training app Zigzag, has pulled together the unique characteristics of five of the UK’s top dog breeds so help you decide which furry friend is for you.

Labrador Retriever

Personality: Sociable. They often jump up in excitement to greet people.

Bonds well with: Children and babies, they often think they are the parent of children!

Exercise levels: High. They need a decent amount of of mental and physical stimulation.