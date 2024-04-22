A huge number of us decided to add dogs to our families over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
Some dogs have the most amazing sense of smell, an attribute that has often been intentionally bred into them to make them perfect for tasks such as tracking prey.
These are also dogs that are likely to be able to sniff out food, making it a challenge to keep them from stealing your lunch.
These are the 10 breeds of dog with the best sense of smell, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador