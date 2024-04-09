When it comes to toilet training some breeds are far more biddable than others.When it comes to toilet training some breeds are far more biddable than others.
Dogs Simple to House Train: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog easy to toilet train - including the loving Labrador 🐶

If you value your carpets then these are the dogs that will take their business outside with little in the way of effort.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Dec 2021, 12:09 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 12:03 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring that their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowning to go outside to relieve themselves.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are easiest to house train.

A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside.

1. Australian Shepherd

A combination of intelligence and eagerness to please means the Australian Shepherd will quickly get to grips with popping outside. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats.

2. Boston Terrier

The Boston Terrier shouldn't take must convincing to pop out for the toilet. Any lingering stubborness can be sorted out with treats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Doberman Pinscher is a naturally fastidious and neat breed, so toilet training is something that they seem bred for. Most Dobermans will be house broken within a matter of days.

3. Doberman Pinscher

The Doberman Pinscher is a naturally fastidious and neat breed, so toilet training is something that they seem bred for. Most Dobermans will be house broken within a matter of days. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple.

4. Border Collie

It's no surprise to see the Border Collie on this list. They are the world's most intelligent breed of dog and quickly pick up the most complex of commands - making toilet training simple. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

