1 . Chocolate

A box of chocolates is a classic Valentine's Day gift but it's important you keep your dog's paws off the sweet treats. Chocolate - particularly darker varieties - contains theobromine which is potentially fatal for canines. The biggesr the dog, the more they can ingest without any serious effects, but if your pooch has just gobbled down a heart-shaped box of chocs a trip to the vet is recommended.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images