There are a few bits of advice you should take on board before taking your pet on board a train.

Dogs on the Railways: Here are 8 expert tips for taking your adorable pet pup on a journey by train

As life continues to return to normal, more and more people are travelling around the country again, often with their pets – here are some tips if you’re bringing your dog on the train.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:45 am

For many, lockdown provided the opportunity to introduce a new four-legged companion into their home.

While some travel options can prove challenging for dog owners, there’s no need to always rely on the car – with dogs being welcome on trains.

To help first time canine rail travellers, South Western Railways have spoken to experts from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and pet transport experts Pets2Places to get their top tips on travelling with a furry companion. Here’s what they had to say.

1. Select a seat

Claire Harris, from Pet2Places, says: Go for a seat where there is space for the dog to sit (especially if they are a large dog) but somewhere no one else is likely to sit down. This is so your dog doesn't have to sit with a stranger if they are not good with strangers, or if they will be overly friendly."

2. Prepare your pup

Claire's second tip: "If your dog is not great at travelling or has never been on a train before, start them off with just going to the station and sitting on the platform. When they are ready, go on the train for a short journey and build up from there. Travel at quieter times so your dog will have more space."

3. Exercise is essential

Claire's last piece of advice: "Try to tire your dog out beforehand if you know you are going on a long journey, that way they will sleep most of the way. Like with any way of travelling, avoid food at least two hours before their journey to avoid motion sickness."

4. Plan for the worst

Ali Taylor, Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour & Training, says: "Plan ahead. Make sure you find out where the local vets will be at your destination in case of emergencies."

