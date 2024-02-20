UK Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged during the global pandemic, and 2021 alone saw an increase in registrations of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

2 . Pembroke Welsh Corgi Famously the favourite dog of Queen Elizabeth II, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners.

3 . West Highland Terrier West Highland Terriers are great companion pets that combine small stature with a big loyal personality. A couple of 15 minute walks each day will give them all the excercise they need and they are very easy to train.

4 . French Bulldog Another breed that needs little in the way of outdoor time, French Bulldogs are easy to groom, dedicated to their owners, and make wonderful companions.