4. Beware the beach

Long walks on the beach are a big no for your pup, but sunbathing while your dog goes for a swim is a great way to keep your pet cool. Dogs have sensitive feet that can burn or get injured if the ground they are walking on is too hot, so if on the beach don’t let your dog walk on the hot sand for too long. However, a refreshing dip in the cool water can work wonders to bring down your dog’s body temperature. Not all dogs will like swimming in water but encourage them to try it when you can and don’t leave them unsupervised.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images