Dogs are important family members in many households, often taking on the role as favourite ‘son’ or ‘daughter’ to the matriarch of the house.
But not all dogs are equal in the eyes of the nation’s mums.
Greetings card marketplace, thortful polled mothers in the UK to reveal mum’s favourite breed.
1. Labrador Retriever
Stealing the vote of mother’s hearts is the loyal Labrador. Nearly one in five (18.5 per cent) voted for this breed as their favourite, perhaps for their calm and nurturing being. This is a breed that can be both lazy and energetic, depending on the day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. German Shepherd
Taking second place is the German Shepherd, with nearly one in five (9.8 per cent) mums choosing this dog as their favourite. Perhaps chosen for their protective but loving nature, the German Shepherd is a large breed that makes a great pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Cocker Spaniel
Lively and loving, the Cocker Spaniel received 5.2 per cent of the vote. These pups are perfect for fitness fanatics, needing plenty of exercise. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Border Collie
One of the most intelligent breeds of dog in the world, the Border Collie earned just over 5 per cent of votes. This dog has traditionally been used for herding but is also a popular family dog for those with larger gardens. Photo: Canva/Getty Images