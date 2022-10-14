At this time of year, we also see the start of the fireworks season and Halloween, which can be stressful for many pets.

Being aware of hazards for both dogs and cats can help you continue to enjoy time outdoors and the colourful scenery that autumn creates.

RVN Korina Stephen from Nutravet says: “Dogs can be curious animals and as the season changes, they’ll want to explore new surroundings. Many pets can also become stressed at this time of year due to the noise from fireworks, so planning in advance for these events will help to reduce any anxiety.

“Like most seasons, pet owners should be aware of any hazards that could cause problems, such as poorly tummies if they eat something they shouldn’t. Many autumn plants are hazardous for our four-legged friends and should be avoided on walks. If you are worried about your pet’s health at this time of year, speak to your vet who is best placed to offer advice.”

Here’s her advice.

1. Keep up with exercise Although the weather may be cooler, it's tempting to spend more time indoors with our four-legged friends but it's important to keep up with your dog's daily walks. This will help to prevent any weight gain, as well as keeping their joints mobile and avoid stiffness. As the weather changes, you could reduce the length of their walks and support your pet's joints with a natural supplement like Nutraquin+.

2. Autumn plants With seeds and leaves dropping during autumn months, some are poisonous to pets and can cause serious illness. Yew trees are poisonous and eating just a small amount can be serious. The bark, leaves, flowers, and conkers of Horse Chestnut Trees are also poisonous to pets. Conkers can also become a choking hazard or cause blockages. Acorns are also a common sight during autumn. They can be found on the ground throughout autumn months. These can cause blockages when eaten by pets.

3. Fleas and ticks As we start to turn the central heating on in our homes, this makes a more comfortable environment for pesky fleas. Keeping up with your pet's flea treatment will help to prevent any unwanted house guests at this time of year. As well as treating pets, be sure to treat areas of your home where your pets like to sleep, such as bedding. Ticks are also still prominent in autumn, so be sure to check your pets regularly for ticks, especially after dog walks.

4. Diet If your pet is exercising less, be sure to adjust their diet to match this. Your vet will be able to offer advice on how much your pet should be eating. Keep any seasonal treats away from pets, such as Halloween chocolate as this can cause tummy upsets. For pets with sensitive tummies during this time, Nutrabio is a naturally formulated probiotic paste for dogs and cats to help maintain normal digestive function.