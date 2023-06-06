Dogs For Single Pet Households: 10 breeds that like having their home to themselves including Labrador 🐕
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are less keen on sharing their home with other pets so are perfect for those who only have the time and space for one pup, while others get on better in homes where they have some fellow furry pals to play with.
And a third set of dogs are happy to be sociable or live solo.
Here are 10 breeds who will thrive in a one pet household.
Read more:
Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club