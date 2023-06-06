Mummy's Dogs: 10 breeds of adorable dogs that are most popular with mums - including the loving Labrador 🐶
Dogs are important family members in many households, often taking on the role as favourite ‘son’ or ‘daughter’ to the matriarch of the house.
But not all dogs are equal in the eyes of the nation’s mums.
Here’s what they found.
Read more:
Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Best Velcro Dogs: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the loving Labrador