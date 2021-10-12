Some breeds of dog make particularly good pets for introverts.Some breeds of dog make particularly good pets for introverts.
Some breeds of dog make particularly good pets for introverts.

Dogs For Introverts 2025: These are 10 great breeds of adorable dog for shyer owners - including the loving Cavalier King Charles Spaniel🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 12th Oct 2021, 10:47 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 12:55 BST
These breeds have all the right attributes to make ideal pets for the shy dog parent.

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dog breeds get on better with owners that have particular personalities.

So if you are a classic introvert that prefers to curl up at home with a good book rather than going out partying, there are certain dogs that should top your canine wishlist.

Here are the 10 dog breeds that are great for introverts.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Another breed that forms a deep and intense bond with one person, the German Shepherd will make you feel both loved and protected.

1. German Shepherd

Another breed that forms a deep and intense bond with one person, the German Shepherd will make you feel both loved and protected. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The most cat-like of dog breeds, the Shiba Inu is loving but also equally happy to entertain themselves.

2. Shiba Inu

The most cat-like of dog breeds, the Shiba Inu is loving but also equally happy to entertain themselves. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a low-maintenance lap dog that's happy just to curl up with you for hours.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a low-maintenance lap dog that's happy just to curl up with you for hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Basenji is best known as being the dog breed that doesn't bark - they make a strange yodeling noise instead. They are also very independent dogs that are happy to amuse themselves and are not needy or demanding.

4. Basenji

The Basenji is best known as being the dog breed that doesn't bark - they make a strange yodeling noise instead. They are also very independent dogs that are happy to amuse themselves and are not needy or demanding. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice