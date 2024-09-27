The two most popular pets in Britain don't always have to fight like cat and dog.The two most popular pets in Britain don't always have to fight like cat and dog.
Dogs For Cat Owners: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog that put up with cats - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Aug 2021, 13:33 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 12:44 BST
They may be traditionally considered the worst of enemies but some dog breeds are willing to tolerate – or even actively enjoy – the company of felines.

Dog ownership has soared to record levels in recent years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups. Around one-in-three UK households now including at least one four-legged friend of the canine variety.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.

So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.

Bred to hunt in groups, Beagles have a natural affinity to being in a gang of animals. Traditionally that may have been other dogs, they are just as likely to see a cat as being another member of the pack.

1. Beagle

Bred to hunt in groups, Beagles have a natural affinity to being in a gang of animals. Traditionally that may have been other dogs, they are just as likely to see a cat as being another member of the pack.

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

2. Pug

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

Collies have been bred to herd livestock so naturally get on well with other animals. Famous for loving children, this affection can often extend to cats.

3. Collie

Collies have been bred to herd livestock so naturally get on well with other animals. Famous for loving children, this affection can often extend to cats.

An adult Papillon is around the same size as a cat, which is perhaps one reason they seem to have a natural affinity. It's a breed that likes to join in with games and doesn't really care whether their playmate is another dog, a human, a cat, or a tennis ball.

4. Papillon

An adult Papillon is around the same size as a cat, which is perhaps one reason they seem to have a natural affinity. It's a breed that likes to join in with games and doesn't really care whether their playmate is another dog, a human, a cat, or a tennis ball.

