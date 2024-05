If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Before they were domesticated, dogs had to fight for everything from food to territory – so signs of aggression were essential to their survival.

Many of these has been bred out to create the perfect family dogs we know today, but some breeds are more likely to retain an aggressive side than others.

There can be good reason for this – for example for those used as service or guard dogs – but prospective owners should be aware that this is the case before choosing to welcome a certain dog into their homes.

It should also be said that individual dogs may display attributes that are unusual for their breed, and all dogs have the potential to be aggressive in certain situations.

Here are the 10 breeds most likely to show signs of aggression – including growling and snapping.

Read more:

1 . Rottweiler While the Rottweiler's reputation for aggression is slightly unfair, it is a breed of dog that has the potential to be aggressive. The dog's upbringing is key - a well-trained Rottweiler with an experienced owner can be a placid and loving dog, but this isn't a breed for novices. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . German Shepherd Aggression isn't always a bad thing in a dog - the German Shepherd's temperament means that it excels as a forces dog, police dog and guard dog. While it's not a dog to get on the wrong side of, if the aggression is channelled in the right way it can be a great pet that is sure to protect its beloved family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Akita The Akita is essentially Japan's equivalent of the German Shepherd - commonly used as police and guard dogs. Again, it's important to make sure its natural aggression is put to good use. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Dobermann Dobermanns are usually fiercely loyal to their owners but that can also result in signs of aggression to strangers. Early socialisation is a must with this muscular breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales