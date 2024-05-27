Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last few years – according to the Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over lockdown – and post-pandemic demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to consider is that certain breeds of dog tend to have specific personality traits which, depending on your lifestyle, may help you make a decision.
Here are the 5 main canine personality types according to online store Studio and pet behaviour and nutritional expert Anna Webb.
1. The Joker
Jokers are independent thinkers and natural comedians. They know exactly what they want, which can lead to attention seeking behaviours to get their way. These ‘tantrums’ mean you might find the Jokers shredding cushions or chewing on table legs. Plush toys are best avoided as they’re easily shredded by the Joker. Instead, opt for some non-squeaky or interactive toys to channel their fun-loving personality. Training a perfect fetch is great for reducing frustration with a quick high impact energy burn. Practicing basic cues, like sit, down, and stay, every day with the Joker can help to reduce jumping and barking for attention. Frenchies (pictured), Bostons, Bull Terriers, and British Bulldogs are great examples of the Joker personality. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Workaholic
Workaholics love being on the go - they’re high energy and enjoy working hard for their owners through training and play. If their workaholic nature isn’t satisfied, these dogs may become bored and turn to barking, jumping, and chewing. Long lasting interactive toys or chews are a great way to minimise this unwanted behaviour. Workaholics are eager to please and thrive on being busy, so daily obedience practice with positive rewards, such as treats or non-squeaky toys, are a great way to keep them occupied. Make the most of their drive to ‘sniff and find’ with hidden toys in the home or garden. With their love of sniffing and searching, Cocker Spaniels, Border Collies, Labrador Retrievers and German Shepherds display classic Workaholic traits. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. The Bell Boy
Bell Boys are very intelligent, making them more conscious of ‘threats’ to the home. For example, they’ll likely be the first to let you know when a delivery driver is close by.A trained Bell Boy will bark and rush to their owner to check they’ve heard him or her, before retreating to his bed and letting you answer the door. So, owners should focus on create a boundary around the front door by teaching their dog to settle in bed and rewarding them for doing so. Using a variety of toys will help to sustain the Bell Boy’s interest throughout the day, making them less bothered by surrounding stimuli. Basic obedience cues with tasty rewards will also help to reduce unwanted behaviour. Tibetan Terriers, Poodles (pictured), Westie’s, and Chihuahuas are Bell Boy breeds that love to alert their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. The Protector
Protectors naturally want to protect their territory and can be suspicious of other dogs and humans. Lots of socialising and rewarding your pup with high value treats for good behaviour with other dogs is the best way to combat this. As naturally good problem solvers, they may turn to misplaced chewing unless re-directed. Avoid squeaky toys, which can over excite and trigger negative behaviours, and instead focus on proactive play such as fetch or tug. Protectors are easily trained, so tapping into their problem-solving brains with obedience cues is a great way to keep them occupied. They might like to follow your around the house, so train a settle cue for a designated safe space in each room. The Protectors tend to be larger breeds such as Akitas, Dobermans, and Rottweilers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images